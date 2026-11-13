A reflection of the portrait of former President Obama is seen in a photograph of President Trump on display at the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery's "American Presidents" exhibit on Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Washington. ©AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

(This content was created with the help of AI.) Stephen A. Smith floated a fantasy 2028 matchup to President Trump and got a confident answer, reports Mediaite.

On Smith's Straight Shooter podcast, he asked Trump who would win if Trump and former President Obama could legally face off for the presidency today.

The exchange went thusly:

Trump: "Well, I got many more votes than he got. And I got more votes in the states. And I have all the state, you know, most of the state records of the big states. If you take a look at Texas, I have the all-time record. Florida, I've the all time record."

"Well, I got many more votes than he got. And I got more votes in the states. And I have all the state, you know, most of the state records of the big states. If you take a look at Texas, I have the all-time record. Florida, I've the all time record." Smith: "Are you saying you would beat Obama?"

Trump: "Yeah, I think I'd beat him easily, yeah."

"Yeah, I think I'd beat him easily, yeah." Smith: "Easily?"

"Easily?" Trump: "I think he's highly overrated, yeah."

"I think he's highly overrated, yeah." Smith: "Oh my lord. How is Barack Obama overrated?"

"Oh my lord. How is Barack Obama overrated?" Trump: "I just think that's just my opinion, I think that he's overrated. I didn't think he was a good president, I thought he was the divider."

When Smith asked how he would describe himself, Trump answered that he is someone who "brings people together," arguing that national "success" is what unifies Americans.

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