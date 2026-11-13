Jacob Middlebrook, left, and Layne McIntosh. ©Bullhead City Police Department, via Fox News

(This content was created with the help of AI.) An Arizona man and his girlfriend are accused of turning their disdain for sex offenders into a lethal plan in the desert.

Police in Bullhead City say Jacob Middlebrook, 35, and Layne McIntosh, 36, have been charged with first-degree homicide in the stabbing death of 29-year-old Arron Christopher Warren, a Level 2 registered sex offender described as a local transient, reports Fox News.

A driver found Warren's body along the side of a local road on Saturday. Investigators later tracked his missing vehicle to a casino in Laughlin, Nevada, where the couple was arrested.

Police say the pair "had expressed distaste for registered sex offenders." Detectives allege that the couple, also transient and acquainted with Warren for months, chose the desert dump site in advance and even measured furniture that might conceal the body.

Police Chief Paul George Jr. stressed that sex offender notifications are meant to inform the public, not justify vigilante attacks. "Our goal is to provide information, not create fear or alarm. We believe an informed community is a safer community," he noted in a statement.

AZFamily.com notes that Middlebrook and McIntosh may see their charges upgraded to first-degree murder after they're extradited back to Arizona.

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