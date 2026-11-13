Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang delivers his keynote on the company's GTC event in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026. ©AP Photo/Markus Schreiber

(This content was created with the help of AI.) Stephen Witt is more familiar than most with Jensen Huang, having written a biography of the former Nvidia chief titled The Thinking Machine.

The title, he explains in a New York Times op-ed, is a nod both to AI and to Huang's formidable intellect. Despite that intelligence, however, Witt is not entirely surprised by Huang's downfall, which he calls "a timeless tale of masculine hubris, of a man undone by reckless overconfidence." Witt describes a leader who carefully projected humility and family devotion—$1,000 tips at Denny's, constant praise of his wife, Lori, talk of empowering women at Nvidia—while privately raging at subordinates and betraying the marriage that underpinned his rise.

Huang didn't even make much of an effort to hide his dalliances, which seemed to give him a "narcissist's high," writes Witt.

The CEO's surprise alliance with President Trump and push to ease chip export limits to China, over the objections of hawks like Secretary of State Marco Rubio, set the stage for his exposure and exit.

(It was Rubio who oversaw the memo that led to his downfall.) Now the company Huang built is reeling as a result. "Nvidia without Jensen Huang is like the Bulls without Michael Jordan," writes Witt.

"He built Nvidia from nothing but, through his arrogance and toxic self-regard, he has left an empty space that might be impossible to fill." Read the full piece.

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