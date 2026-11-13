Allan Filgueiras. ©YouTube/Good Morning America

(This content was created with the help of AI.) A veteran pilot is listening to the final moments of his daughter's life, hoping they'll eventually explain why her jet fell from the sky.

Allan Filgueiras tells ABCNews that he has listened to the "extremely painful" cockpit audio from the Nov. 1 Learjet crash near West Palm Beach, Florida, that killed his 20-year-old daughter, co-pilot Nathalia Filgueiras, as well as pilot Jeff Gregory, 55, and seven passengers, including two young children.

Filgueiras says he could hear her composure as she radioed through icing, turbulence, and a mayday call during the rapid fatal plunge.

The National Transportation Safety Board says the jet's left elevator from the tail section of the plane was later found in three pieces, some almost 4 miles from the impact site, but it's not yet clear whether that caused or resulted from the aircraft's breakup during the high-speed descent.

Filgueiras, who says his daughter was a "gifted" aviator, has hired attorneys to scrutinize the 22-year-old Learjet's maintenance records and says he won't have peace until he knows why the crew flew into bad weather instead of around it.

Want to know more in just minutes? We deliver the news the way we like it—really short and unbiased.

Subscribe to Newser newsletters.

"She was so responsible. She was not a cowboy-style pilot," Filgueiras says of his daughter. "I have a lot of questions." Her mentor and instructor, Chris Kirk, agrees.

"This was an incredible human being, who did a job that very few people would have been able to do under a duress that's unimaginable," Kirk previously told the AP.

More From Newser