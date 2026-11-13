SpaceX's mega rocket Starship is stacked and prepared for a test flight from Starbase, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026. ©AP Photo/Eric Gay

(This content was created with the help of AI.) SpaceX is about to try something no rocket maker has pulled off: catching both parts of an orbital spacecraft.

CNN reports that Friday's Starship Flight 15 aims to bring back both halves of the world's most powerful rocket fully intact, a key step toward the company's long-stated "holy grail" of a completely reusable system that could slash launch costs and underpin everything from a permanent moon base to Musk's Mars ambitions.

SpaceX plans to catch the booster with the launch tower's mechanical arms soon after launch, followed by the upper stage almost a day later.

The launch, which will be livestreamed here, is scheduled for a window starting at 5:45pm Eastern, Space.com reports.

If all goes to plan, the flight will last more than 22 hours before the "chopsticks" catch Saturday afternoon. The last test flight, in September, was meant to last 10 hours but was cut short after three hours.

The plan is packed with failure points, reports CNN.

The Super Heavy booster must execute a pinpoint return to Starbase in Texas using the new V3 hardware, while the upper Starship has to hit orbital speed, deploy 26 next-gen Starlink satellites, then survive a scorching reentry as it crosses over a long stretch of land, coming from the West Coast, and heads back toward SpaceX's "Mechazilla" tower for a no-parachute, engine-powered catch.

"If this weekend sees very positive results, I'm thinking they can get to a fully reusable rocket in the next two or three years."

As of Friday morning, SpaceX was still waiting for a launch license, Reuters reports. SpaceX says it plans to steer Starship over "sparsely populated" parts of Mexico and Texas.

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