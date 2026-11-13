A humpback whale breaches in this 2021 file photo. ©AP Photo/Mark Baker, File

(This content was created with the help of AI.) New Yorkers who bothered to peer through Thursday's drizzle might have spotted a humpback whale surfacing in the Hudson River, reports the New York Times, drawing radio chatter from tour boats and cellphone videos from Lower Manhattan office windows.

"Everyone was calling each other around to make sure they knew it was there and that they were seeing it, not missing it," said Capt. Cait Field of Classic Harbor Line, a tour operator whose guests the New York Post reports "shrieked in disbelief" at one sighting.

News of the visitor spawned "a social media frenzy," reports the Guardian.

Marine experts say the young male appeared healthy and was likely feeding on schools of menhaden, a favorite humpback snack; the Post notes there were "lots of fish" in the whale's area.

While sightings in the Hudson were once rare, researchers say whales and dolphins have become more common in the region over the past decade, a trend linked to cleaner waters and more abundant fish.

Conservation groups are urging boaters to keep their distance and report sightings; the animals are protected under federal law, and getting too close can bring fines and speed restrictions on the water.

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