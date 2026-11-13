Screenshot from news report on the shooting. ©YouTube/KRQE

(This content was created with the help of AI.) A jaywalking stop in Albuquerque that was being filmed for Cops ended with a 26-year-old man dead, newly released video shows.

According to New Mexico State Police, an officer stopped two men on Oct. 3 for jaywalking when Izaeah Washington began walking away, sparking a struggle captured by the TV crew, per KRQE.

Their footage shows Washington holding a gun, which crew members can be heard noting.

Investigators say Washington fired once and missed, after which the officer drew his weapon and shot at Washington multiple times.

KOAT notes that the Cops crew can be seen in the footage taking cover behind a dumpster as everything transpired. The officer called for medical help, but Washington died at a nearby hospital; police later said the gun he held had been stolen, per KRQE.

The officer, who wasn't injured, hasn't been publicly identified. The district attorney is reviewing the shooting.

More From Newser