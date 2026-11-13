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(This content was created with the help of AI.) Visa rules, not evening gowns, are determining who gets to Miss Universe this year. Several African contestants, including Miss Universe Zimbabwe Roseanna Hall, are scrambling to secure US visas in time for the Nov. 24 pageant finals in Puerto Rico, and they may not make it, reports the BBC.

Zambia has already pulled its entrant, Pamela Mubanga, blaming Washington's travel restrictions rather than any issue with her paperwork.

Zimbabwe is among 19 nations hit with partial US visa limits under Presidential Proclamation 10998, in effect since Jan. 1.

The policy blocks most visitor, student, exchange, and immigrant visas, as well as tightens other nonimmigrant categories. Hall says she has spent weeks in South Africa trying to get approval and notes that other African contestants, including Miss Universe South Sudan, are in the same bind.

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That latter contender, Amylia Deng, was recently congratulated by pageant organizers for being South Sudan's first competitor in the contest, per the Independent.

NDTV notes that at least 15 contestants in total have pulled out of the pageant—some due to the visa complications, but others for franchise issues and personal reasons.

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