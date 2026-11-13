Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang talks with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick as President Trump speaks in the Oval Office, Wednesday, July 29, 2026. ©AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

(This content was created with the help of AI.) The scandal that brought down Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang could also lead to the downfall of Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

Reuters, citing two sources "familiar with the situation," reports that White House aides are quietly debating whether Lutnick should stay in his job as political and security fallout from the scandal intensifies.

Officials are said to be weighing his ouster as critics in both parties question why the administration has resisted adding Chinese firms to a key export blacklist and whether Washington has adequately policed Nvidia's chip sales to China.

Lutnick once vowed to crack down on China's tech ambitions, but he instead emerged as one of the biggest speed bumps to tougher rules on Nvidia's AI chips, the New York Times reports.

While most senior Trump administration officials have pushed to sharply limit Chinese access to Nvidia's advanced processors, Lutnick's Commerce Department has repeatedly slowed or softened proposals—especially those targeting sales routed through Southeast Asia, where firms like Singapore-based Megaspeed allegedly helped Chinese clients tap US computing power.

Huang stepped down Thursday following reports of an affair with former Megaspeed director Alice Huang, an alleged Chinese spy.

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The Times reports that Nvidia has enjoyed unusual access inside Commerce: its general counsel commented directly in draft regulations, its issues are funneled through Lutnick's top deputy, and internal inquiries into Megaspeed were shifted away after Nvidia intervened.

Lawmakers are probing chip sales tied to companies with alleged links to China's military and government, and Trump's December 2025 deal allowing exports of H200 chips in exchange for a slice of sales.

Republican Sen. John Kennedy said Thursday that he "doesn't know yet" whether Lutnick should lose his job, but he should answer questions quickly. "This is as serious as an aneurysm," Kennedy said.

Republican Sen. Tim Scott, chair of the Senate Banking Committee, asked Lutnick to appear "for a public hearing regarding recent public reports about Nvidia and the Department of Commerce's role that raises national security concerns." He asked Huang to testify on Dec. 3.

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