This image shows police at the scene where a person drove a vehicle through a soccer field during a game in Wichita, Kansas, on Oct. 17. ©Wyatt Glosson/KAKE via AP

(This content was created with the help of AI.) Officials say a horrificscene at a Kansas soccer complex last month was a tragic accident, not a crime.

Sedgwick County's district attorney announced on Thursday that no charges will be filed against a 34-year-old woman whose pickup sped from a parking stall onto a Wichita field on Oct. 17, killing a 6-year-old boy and a 35-year-old man and injuring nearly a dozen others, reports NBC News.

Investigators say the woman had driven about 200 miles from Garden City, told her kids she was going to nap in the truck, then reclined the seat as one child went to warm up and another put a sunshade on the windshield.

How the truck then lurched forward remains unclear, though county District Attorney Marc Bennett says the most plausible theory is that the woman thought the car was in park when she dozed off, but it wasn't, per KMBC.

Authorities tested a similar vehicle and weighed various scenarios but said they found no evidence of intent—and some evidence pointing away from it, per NBC. There were also no mechanical problems found with the truck, nor drugs or alcohol in the mother's system.

Investigators also found she hadn't suffered any kind of medical episode, per ABC News. The two deceased have been IDed as Cole Adrian, 6, and 35-year-old Nicholas Schafer, reports KMBC.

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