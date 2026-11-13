Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang delivers a speech at the Marvell Keynote during the Computex 2026 exhibition in Taipei, Taiwan, Tuesday, June 2, 2026. ©AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying

(This content was created with the help of AI.) Jensen Huang's exit from Nvidia just got another layer. Reuters, citing two sources, reports that the now-ousted CEO had a relationship with a second employee, on top of two previously reported affairs that pushed him to resign on Thursday.

Reuters says it isn't going to name the woman, and that it was unable to reach her. Huang, who co-founded the chip giant in 1993, stepped down following reports that he had affairs with Alice Huang, a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy, and Kimberly Powell, Nvidia's vice president of health care, an exec who reported directly to Huang,

Huang acknowledged an extramarital relationship in a Nov. 8 statement but did not name the person involved.

His departure rattles a company central to the AI boom, with shares down more than 30% since early October. Finance chief Colette Kress is serving as interim CEO as the board searches for a permanent replacement.

Stephen Witt, author of Huang biography The Thinking Machine, says company sources have told him that the affair with Powell was "common knowledge" at Nvidia, which employs both Huang's children in executive roles.

Witt calls Huang's alleged behavior a "stunning and disrespectful display of arrogance." There has long been a "culture of silence" at Nvidia that was tough to penetrate, Witt writes at the New York Times.

"But now that containment is shattered, and I will not be surprised if more women come forward," he writes. "No one will be surprised."

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