The Microsoft company logo is displayed at their offices in Sydney, Australia. ©AP Photo/Rick Rycroft, File

(This content was created with the help of AI.) Microsoft's email headache is dragging into a second day, and the fix is moving slowly. A widespread outage has knocked out Outlook, Teams, Copilot, and other Microsoft 365 tools for millions across at least 74 countries, disrupting banks, airlines, courts, schools, and government offices from the US to Hong Kong.

In an update early Friday, the company said it had "observed marginal success" in dealing with the problem, adding around 30 minutes later that it has seen "positive results for service stability and increased capacity" as it patches servers and reroutes traffic, CNN reports.

The company stresses that there's no sign of a cyberattack, though it's treating the incident as urgent and has promised a full postmortem once service is restored.

Australian Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke said Friday that Microsoft believes it is dealing with a situation similar to the CrowdStrike outage in 2024, "where there is an update that has gone awry," the AP reports.

"The impact that they are dealing with," he said, "is very much on email systems."

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Some agencies have reverted to paper, at least one US company delayed its earnings call, and banks are warning customers to watch for scammers exploiting the confusion, CNN reports.

This is the second major Microsoft 365 outage this year, and analysts say more failures could push corporate clients away, Reuters reports. Few major clients "can realistically walk away from the Microsoft ecosystem overnight," says eToro market analyst Josh Gilbert, but "if reliability starts to look like a recurring problem, it hands every IT department a reason to think twice before putting even more of their business in one provider's hands."

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