Online Pioneer Shuts Down

The home page of Salon.com is displayed on a computer screen in New York on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026. ©AP Photo/Patrick Sison

(This content was created with the help of AI.) Salon, one of the web's earliest big journalism experiments, is folding after 31 years. In a farewell posted Thursday, the left-leaning site said the "business realities of independent digital journalism" mean its model no longer works, per the Hollywood Reporter.

Founded in 1995 by then-San Francisco Examiner editor David Talbot, Salon helped define online commentary and launched careers for journalists including Jake Tapper, Steve Kornacki, Glenn Greenwald, and Joan Walsh.

It was backed at launch by Apple, Adobe, and now-vanished bookstore chain Borders, per the New York Times.

Salon was initially styled as an online magazine and meeting place, per the AP, a site where more provocative opinions and stories that might not be at home in daily newspapers or even then-dominant newsweeklies like Time or Newsweek could surface and generate discussion.

It quickly became a place where writers wanted their work to appear. "The timing was right—readers were tired of bland, market-tested media products, and the internet allowed us to launch something original, something with a strong voice," founder David Talbot said on the outlet's five-year anniversary in 2000.

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Like many outlets, Salon was hit hard when Facebook's 2016 algorithm shift throttled news traffic, then was acquired in 2023 by crypto-focused media company Find.co.

The shutdown affects 19 full-time employees and a handful of private contractors, a spokesperson said. The site didn't say what's next for its archives, but chief content officer Erin Keane wrote on Bluesky that they will "stay live for now."

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