Fulfilling Democratic Priority, Conley Unseats Lawler

Democratic candidate Cait Conley talks with people before a canvass launch in Nanuet, New York, on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026. ©AP Photo/Seth Wenig

(This content was created with the help of AI.) Cait Conley has delivered Democrats one of their biggest House wins of the cycle, unseating Republican Rep.

Mike Lawler in a suburban New York district that was a central goal for her party. Her victory helped push Democrats past 250 House seats, the New York Times reports.

The Conley-Lawler race was not called until Thursday afternoon, partly because of issues processing of ballots. Lawler had called Conley to concede on Tuesday after results were in on his home base in Rockland County.

The Army veteran and former Biden national security official had leaned hard on frustration with President Trump's economic policies in her campaign, blaming his tariffs and the Iran war for rising everyday costs.

Conley attributed blame to Lawler as a close ally of Trump. Lawler first grabbed national attention with a surprise 2022 win. In 2024, he was one of just three Republicans to win in districts carried by Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris, per CBS News.

This year's 17th District race cost a combined $60 million.

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