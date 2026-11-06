Drug CEOs Balk at AI Hype on New Drugs

©Getty/Liudmila Chernetska

(This content was created with the help of AI.) Silicon Valley may be talking about AI erasing disease within a decade, but the Wall Street Journal reports that the people actually making drugs aren't exactly on board.

"That's complete BS," Jeff Leiden of Vertex Pharmaceuticals tells Xavier Martinez of the Journal about the grandiose predictions. Top pharma executives say no AI-designed drug has yet cleared the FDA, and they doubt algorithms alone can crack biology's complexity.

Leiden says his company hired about 50 AI outfits to mine data on 10,000 compounds—and didn't get a single successful drug out of it. "It just doesn't work by itself," he says.

Still, companies including AstraZeneca, Bayer, Eli Lilly, and Regeneron are using it to sift patient records, pick drug targets, and speed up experiments, while Big Tech and venture capital pour billions into AI drug-discovery startups.

But experts quoted in the Journal say current models struggle to predict safety risks and can't shortcut the slow, failure-prone reality of drug development. Read the full story.

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