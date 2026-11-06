Renaissance Master's Work Up for Grabs in 46-Year First

The Albrecht Altdorfer landscape, to be auction Dec. 9. ©Sotheby's

(This content was created with the help of AI.) A tiny Renaissance landscape previously unknown to scholars is about to test the art market in a big way.

Sotheby's will auction Albrecht Altdorfer's "A Thickly Wooded Landscape With a Rainbow…" in London on Dec. 9, putting a $4 million to $6.75 million (£3 million to £5 million) estimate on the 1520s work, which it calls one of the earliest true landscapes in Western painting, per the Guardian.

However, the auction house notes it was largely guessing with the estimate, as this is the first Altdorfer to hit the market in nearly 50 years.

The last one sold in 1980 to London's National Gallery for £2.4 million, "one of the highest prices ever paid for a work of art at that time," reports the Art Newspaper.

Missing from the artist's list of known works, the small landscape painted in oil on vellum surfaced in a Swiss private collection after being acquired from an aristocratic Viennese estate in 1957.

The signed work is "one of the most exciting discoveries imaginable in our field," says Sotheby's George Gordon; it's only the third known oil landscape by the German artist, with the two others held by museums.

Roughly 8 by 9 inches, it features a densely forested scene under a clouded sky with a castle in the distance, and will now be exhibited in New York and London ahead of the sale.

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