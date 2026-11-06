Trump Meets With Putin Envoy but Passes on Ukrainians

Davyd Arakhamia, lawmaker with President Zelensky's Servant of the People's party, left, and Russian Presidential Envoy Kirill Dmitriev hold letters written by first lady Melania Trump to their respective presidents during a meeting with the first lady and Russian and Ukrainian representatives in the Grand Foyer of the White House, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026, in Washington. ©AP Photo/Alex Brandon

(This content was created with the help of AI.) President Trump said Thursday he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin's special envoy at the White House, then pronounced the Russia-Ukraine war "very close" to ending.

Speaking to reporters, Trump predicted a broad deal that could encompass "all of Europe" and leave "everyone" pleased, Reuters reports. Kirill Dmitriev was at the White House for an event recognizing first lady Melania Trump's work to broker a six-day ceasefire in the Ukrainian village of Oleshky, per the AP, as was a Ukrainian delegation.

The president said he did not meet with the Ukrainians.

Speaking at the event, Dmitriev thanked the first lady for her "distinguished humanitarian role" on the ceasefire, adding that Putin sent his gratitude.

"Definitely we would like to ask you to keep going and to find new missions and to deescalate more as much as possible," said Davyd Arakhamia, head of the parliamentary faction of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's party, addressing Melania Trump.

Ukraine's human rights ombudsman, Dmytro Lubinets, also spoke. A timeline, details of the agreement Trump brought up, or reaction from Kyiv or European leaders were immediately available.

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