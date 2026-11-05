Most Teens Worldwide Fall Short of Exercise Guidelines

©Getty/Woodysphotos

(This content was created with the help of AI.) A vast new snapshot of teen life worldwide suggests that the vast majority are not getting enough exercise.

It's especially true of girls. An analysis of surveys from more than 3 million adolescents in 140 countries, published in the Lancet Global Health, found that only about 14% hit the World Health Organization's target of at least an hour of moderate-to-vigorous activity every day, reports NPR.

On average, teens were active fewer than three days a week, with girls and those in low- and middle-income countries lagging further behind.

Girls trailed boys almost everywhere, with 30% saying they don't exercise at all, compared with 22% of boys. And 11% of girls are active daily, compared to 17% of boys.

Researchers blame a mix of unwalkable cities, safety concerns, pollution, digital distractions, and cultural norms that limit girls' sports. Experts say schools may be the best place to reverse the flat 15-year trend—warning that inactivity in adolescence often becomes a lifelong pattern.

More From Newser

Brain Bleeds Rose