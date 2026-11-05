Tech Bros Bet on MAGA. Now, a Reckoning

President Trump, right, is seen with Elon Musk on Oct. 8 in Washington. ©AP photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

(This content was created with the help of AI.) Silicon Valley's power players may be learning there's a downside to betting big on MAGA. Writing for the Guardian, Blake Montgomery lays out a post-midterms landscape in which the tech billionaires who once crowded President Trump's orbit—Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, Sam Altman—now face a newly assertive Democratic majority eager to scrutinize their wealth, their AI ambitions, and their political influence.

The piece argues that voter anger over artificial intelligence, sprawling data centers, surveillance tech, and perceived oligarchic control helped fuel a Democratic wave in Congress and governors' mansions, even in red states.

"Voting against technocrats drove people into the hands of Democrats and away from Republicans," Montgomery writes.

Democrats are now promising subpoenas, tech-focused investigations, and moratoriums on large data centers that underpin AI growth.

Musk, who poured hundreds of millions into GOP races and loudly backed Republicans, is held up as the clearest cautionary tale; others, like Zuckerberg and Altman, are portrayed as scrambling to reposition themselves.

The core question: Can these tech titans pivot fast enough in an America newly skeptical of concentrated tech power? Montgomery seems wary. "The billionaires of Silicon Valley seem unlikely to rehabilitate their public images overnight after years of pandering only to power brokers," he notes.

"They have little to say on the issues of the day: affordability and corruption." For Montgomery's full argument, more here.

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