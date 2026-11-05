Nithya Raman Unseats Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass

Los Angeles mayoral candidate Nithya Raman stands on stage with her brother Akash at an election night event Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026, in Los Angeles. ©AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

(This content was created with the help of AI.) City Council member Nithya Raman has unseated Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and will run the government of the nation's second-largest city.

Bass called Raman on Thursday to concede, with the count from Tuesday's election showing Raman with 52% of the vote and the incumbent with 48%, per the Los Angeles Times; about three-fourths of the ballots had been counted.

"Los Angeles, I'm deeply honored to be your next mayor," Raman said in a video. "I also wanted to pay tribute to Mayor Karen Bass, someone who has given decades of her life to making this city what it is today." Raman is the first challenger to defeat a sitting Los Angeles mayor in more than two decades.

Bass said in a statement that she'd congratulated Raman.

"While this is not the outcome we hoped for, the people of Los Angeles have spoken," the mayor said, per the AP, adding, "Moving this city forward is what Los Angeles needs from all of us." Raman, an urban planner with degrees from Harvard and MIT, had once backed Bass' reelection before mounting her own bid, per the Washington Post, centered on a promise to triple yearly housing output and improve affordability.

Her break with Bass, a decision she said she made the night before the filing deadline, angered establishment Democrats, who nearly unanimously supported Bass. Final polls in the race had shown an even split.

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Bass had faced criticism over her response to last year's wildfires, which began when she was out of the country, and her handling of President Trump's deployment of the California National Guard in Los Angeles.

Raman advanced to the runoff against Bass by narrowly beating Republican reality TV personality Spencer Pratt in June. She was backed by the Democratic Socialists of America, the leftist organization that supported New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani's candidacy.

Bass took office in 2022, becoming the first Black woman to be the city's mayor. Raman, who was born in India, will be the first South Asian person to hold the job.

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