Top DOJ Official Is First to Resign After Midterms

Harmeet Dhillon speaks with a member of the audience after testifying at a House Committee on House Administration hearing on Capitol Hill, May 11, 2023. ©AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File

(This content was created with the help of AI.) Harmeet Dhillon is out as the Justice Department's civil rights chief, becoming the first senior official to exit the administration after the midterms.

Attorney General Todd Blanche praised her "conviction" in a post on X and thanked her for her service, but Dhillon left behind a division thinned by departures and reshaped around battles against what she labeled "woke ideology" rather than its traditional focus on issues like voting rights and police reform, CNN reports.

To pursue Dhillon's priorities, resources were shifted away from efforts to fight discrimination against minority groups, reports the Washington Post reports.

A former legal adviser to President Trump's campaign, Dhillon grew more marginal in recent months as other officials took over major election-related cases.

Her tenure as head of the Civil Rights Division was marked by sweeping staff turnover, a push to recruit conservative lawyers, and a string of courtroom setbacks, including judges' rejections of her efforts to gain access to voter rolls.

More than 75% of the division was fired or quit during her 18 months in charge. In one of its most recent efforts, Dhillon's division failed in its attempt to indict former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, NBC News reports.

Want to know more in just minutes? We deliver the news the way we like it—really short and unbiased.

Subscribe to Newser newsletters.

Sources tell CNN that Dhillon's control of the division had been fading due to court losses and the "perception among colleagues that she was good at announcing initiatives and less effective at accomplishing them." The Post reports that in a resignation letter addressed to Trump, Dhillon said she told White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles early last month about her intention to leave.

"I will continue fighting for our country in the years ahead," Dhillon wrote.

Stacey Young, executive director of the group Justice Connection, called Dhillon "the most destructive, lawless, and hateful head of the Civil Rights Division in DOJ history," NBC reports.

In a statement, Young said Dhillon had "decimated" the division and "wielded the enormous power of the Justice Department to threaten universities, state and local officials, and election workers in spurious cases that rarely won in court."

More From Newser