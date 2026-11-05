Union Says Amtrak's New Gun Policy Is 'Lunacy'

This file photo shows passengers boarding an Amtrak train heading to New Orleans from Atlanta on Nov. 23, 2016. ©AP Photo/David Goldman, file

(This content was created with the help of AI.) A union that represents hundreds of onboard Amtrak workers is blasting a plan to let passengers keep guns with them on trains, calling it "sheer lunacy." The Transport Workers Union says a new policy set to roll out in January would allow riders to bring firearms in personal lockboxes to their seats on roughly 1,500 trains a day, including heavily traveled Northeast Corridor routes, the Guardian reports.

Union officials say the Trump administration pushed Amtrak to loosen its rules.

Currently, guns are permitted only on some long-distance trains and must be stored in secure baggage cars.

Under the new system, station agents would add Amtrak locks to passenger gun cases before boarding, then remove them at the destination. "A case or lock could be defective, or an enraged rider could use brute force to access a weapon," Feltz said.

"Either scenario will endanger the lives of riders and our members working on trains."

Amtrak previously said it was considering the policy but did not announce a timeline.

The Washington Post reported earlier this year that critics were calling for restrictions to be tightened, not loosened, after the shooting at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner.

Authorities said the suspect, Cole Thomas Allen, brought a shotgun and semiautomatic pistol from California to Washington, DC by rail.

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