Billionaire Sues Congressman Over Epstein Remarks

Leon Black, left, walks out of the Rayburn House Office Building at the Capitol after he cut short his interview about Epstein with the House Oversight Committee, in Washington, Friday, June 26, 2026. ©AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

(This content was created with the help of AI.) Billionaire investor Leon Black is again taking his Jeffrey Epstein fight to court—this time against a top House Democrat, reports the Guardian.

Black sued Rep. Robert Garcia in federal court on Wednesday, accusing the incoming House Oversight Committee chair of defamation for saying Black was "at the center" and "directly involved" in Epstein's crimes and had "funded Epstein's abuse and trafficking of women," per NBC News.

Black's complaint comes as the Oversight Committee, currently led by the GOP's James Comer, presses its Epstein investigation.

The panel subpoenaed Black, then voted to hold him in contempt after he skipped a deposition. The Justice Department is reviewing the referral. Black, who left Apollo Global Management in 2021 after an internal review of his Epstein ties, denies any criminal conduct and says he has "never abused a woman" or been involved in sex trafficking.

No charges have been filed against him. Garcia has not commented on the lawsuit.

More From Newser