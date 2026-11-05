Cops: Iowa Postal Worker Shot 2 of Her Colleagues

Police officers stand outside a post office in Des Moines, Iowa, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026. ©AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

(This content was created with the help of AI.) A workplace shooting at Des Moines' main post office Thursday morning left three postal employees injured and a co-worker in custody, police say.

Officers were called around 9:10am after 911 callers reported an "active killer" on the second floor, a staff-only area of the building, the Des Moines Register reports.

Police say a female US Postal Service employee was taken into custody without incident about 10 minutes later on a nearby bike trail after witnesses pointed her out.

Two of the injured employees were shot and a third was injured in a fall while trying to escape, the AP reports.

Two victims made their own way to MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center, across the street from the post office. The injured employees, two women and a man, are in stable condition and none appear to have life-threatening wounds, according to Sgt.

Paul Parizek. Authorities estimate 10 to 12 shots were fired. The post office remains closed as local police, federal postal inspectors, the ATF, and the FBI investigate.

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