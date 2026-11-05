Demographic Shifts in Midterms Were Huge

Voting stickers are displayed on Election Day in Missoula, Mont., Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. ©AP Photo/Tommy Martino

(This content was created with the help of AI.) On their way to Tuesday's midterm rout, Democrats reclaimed voters across virtually every slice of the electorate, reports the New York Times.

Young voters in particular underscored the trend. After moving toward Donald Trump in 2024, voters under 30 backed Democratic House candidates by 36 points this week, with those under 25 going for Democrats by more than 2-to-1, reports the Washington Post.

That shift helped deliver Congress to Democrats and amounted to what pollster John Della Volpe called "a generational statement."

The Times notes that male voters under 30 shifted nearly 40 points in favor of Democrats.

Hispanic voters, especially young men and those without college degrees, also snapped back to Democrats by wide margins, delivering once-elusive statewide wins in Texas and tighter races in Florida.

White voters without college degrees, long central to Trump's coalition, edged notably left in states like Ohio and Kansas. Black voters, particularly younger Black men, largely reversed the GOP gains seen in 2024, and even voters over 65 nudged toward Democrats.

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