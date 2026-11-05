Kellogg's Confirms Quieter Rice Krispies in UK

In this May 3, 2011, file photo, a toddler checks out a box of Kellogg's Rice Krispies cereal at a grocery store in Palo Alto, California. ©AP photo/Paul Sakuma, file

(This content was created with the help of AI.) Rice Krispies fans across the pond complaining that breakfast suddenly sounds wrong aren't imagining it. Kellogg's has confirmed to the BBC that the cereal's trademark "snap, crackle, and pop" is now softer and slower after a recipe overhaul in the UK and other European markets.

The company has switched Rice Krispies and Coco Pops (Cocoa Krispies in the US) from whole rice grains to a blend of corn and rice flours, citing extreme weather and disrupted rice supplies, especially from Spain.

Kellogg's says it tried to preserve the sound as best as possible and has tested the new versions for taste, look, and texture, but online critics say the cereal tastes "weird," feels "totally different," and has lost its iconic "pop." "My toddler won't eat them, and she usually eats them every day," one parent complained on TikTok, per the CBC.

The nutritional profile remains the same, but boxes will now carry a wheat gluten warning. Recipes in the US and Canada remain unchanged. The Guardian notes that the shift comes as sales of Rice Krispies have been falling of late.

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