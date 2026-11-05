Bus Driver Charged After 5-Year-Old Dragged by Door

The district says the driver will no longer transport students. ©Getty Images/sandsun

(This content was created with the help of AI.) A 5-year-old's backpack getting stuck in a closing school bus door has led to criminal charges for a driver in upstate New York.

Authorities say Tasha Van Dayne, 37, was behind the wheel of a school bus Monday in the town of Clinton, southeast of Syracuse, when the last of several children to get off the bus at a residence was trapped and dragged "a distance" before the bus stopped, NBC News reports.

The child sustained minor injuries, according to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office.

Van Dayne was arrested Tuesday and charged with second-degree reckless endangerment, a misdemeanor. The Clinton Central School District said the driver involved "will no longer be transporting students," People reports.

"While we are relieved that the student did not sustain serious physical injuries, we recognize that this was a frightening and traumatic experience, not only for the student involved, but also for the children who were still on the bus and witnessed what occurred," the district said in a statement.

Van Dayne is due to appear in court on Nov. 16, and the sheriff's office says the investigation continues.

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