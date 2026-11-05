Paraguay President Resigns, Apologizes

Paraguay President Santiago Pena waves before a military parade during his inauguration in Asuncion, Paraguay, Aug. 15, 2023. ©AP Photo/Jorge Saenz, File

(This content was created with the help of AI.) Paraguay's leader is stepping down as the country's banking meltdown deepens into a political one. President Santiago Pena resigned after lawmakers in the lower house voted to move ahead with an impeachment trial tied to the collapse of Ueno Bank, a digital lender that served roughly 60% of the nation's adults, reports the BBC.

"I want to apologize to the people if at any point I failed," Pena said in a video message. "It was never my intention to betray the trust you placed in me."

Pena, a close ally of President Trump who until last year held shares in the company that owned Ueno, has denied accusations of impropriety, per the AP.

Ueno's insolvency froze millions of accounts, including pensions and public funds, sparking street protests and calls for his exit. Paraguay has since installed a new central bank chief and approved a plan to repay depositors.

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