Cops Concerned About Markle's Brother's Visits With Minors

FILE- Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, meets volunteer first responders from the Bondi Surf Bathers' Life Saving Club during a visit to Bondi Beach, Australia, on April 17, 2026. ©Jonathan Brady/Pool Photo via AP, File

(This content was created with the help of AI.) Police in the Philippines have widened their probe into Meghan Markle's estranged father to include her half-brother.

Interior Secretary Juanito Victor Remulla said Thomas Markle Jr., 60, is now a "person of interest" in a child abuse investigation, though he is not considered a suspect at this stage, per the Telegraph.

Markle Jr. previously said he went to police after discovering a stash of child sexual abuse material representing "the worst of the worst" on his father's devices in Cebu City.

Thomas Markle Sr., 82, has admitted paying for sex with women but denies the child abuse allegations, alleging he was "set up."

Remulla said authorities have witnesses claiming underage girls were taken to Markle Jr.'s home in Cordova, allegations Markle Jr.

reportedly brushed off as related to making TikTok videos. Remulla also described thousands of files of CSAM found on various devices taken from Markle Sr.'s home.

However, authorities have yet to determine who those devices belonged to, Page Six reports. Other CSAM reportedly surfaced in a storage unit linked to Markle Sr.

in Rosarito Beach, Mexico, while Markle Jr. has suggested evidence of a crime might also be found in his father's storage units in Los Angeles. Markle Sr.

is currently in a Florida care home for dementia patients, per People.

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