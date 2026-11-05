Michael Crichton's Estate Can Sue Over The Pitt, Court Rules

Noah Wyle, left, in a scene from "The Pitt." ©Warrick Page/HBO Max via AP

(This content was created with the help of AI.) A legal fight over whether HBO's The Pitt is essentially ER in new scrubs will go on, a California appeals court ruled Wednesday.

The three-judge panel found enough overlap between the two hit shows for Michael Crichton's estate to keep suing Warner Bros. Television, reports NBC News. The court sided with Crichton's widow, Sherri, who says a 1994 deal barred the studio from making new ER-based material without the estate's approval—which she says was not obtained.

Key creatives, including Noah Wyle, producer John Wells, and showrunner Scott Gemmill, have now been dropped from the litigation, notes Deadline, though they will likely be called as witnesses.

"There are clear and numerous similarities between The Pitt and ER; where those similarities lie, on a ladder of abstraction protecting only the more specific expressions, is a matter of 'degree,'" the judges wrote.

Both dramas track the lives of emergency-room doctors; both star Wyle; and several ER veterans now steer The Pitt, which is set in Pittsburgh rather than Chicago.

Warner Bros. had tried to torpedo the case using California's anti-SLAPP statute, but lost at both the trial level and now the appellate level. Barring a settlement, Deadline notes that a trial could hit LA County Superior Court this summer.

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