LIV Golf Is Calling It Quits

Phil Mickelson lines up a putt on the 18th hole during the first round of the Bedminster Invitational LIV Golf tournament in Bedminster, N.J., July 29, 2022. ©AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File

(This content was created with the help of AI.) LIV Golf is done. Lawyers for the upstart tour told a New Jersey bankruptcy court Thursday it will abandon restructuring and sell off its remaining assets, reports the Athletic.

"The debtors are not currently proceeding with the LIV 2.0 plan," said Matthew Williams of Gibson Dunn, per the AP. The move comes after five years, about $5 billion in spending, and a failed search for new backers once Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund pulled out in April.

LIV declared bankruptcy in September.

Potential savior BC Partners, which had pledged $300 million and lined up more than 30 player commitments for a 2027 "LIV 2.0," walked away after several star golfers let an Oct. 25 deadline pass.

The decision leaves creditors first in line for whatever value remains and raises the prospect of more legal battles over debts and distribution.

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