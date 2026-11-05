What Your Napping Says About Dementia Risk

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(This content was created with the help of AI.) Sneaky midday dozes might be telling you more than that you're simply tired. A Johns Hopkins–led study tracking 995 Americans 65 and older for up to a decade found that those who napped most days or daily faced a 48% higher chance of developing dementia than peers who rarely or never napped, even after accounting for health, nighttime sleep, and other factors.

Additionally, dozing off without meaning to was tied to a 39% higher dementia risk, and naps of 30 minutes or less were linked to a roughly 40% increase, per a release.

Researchers stress that the study, which relied on self-reported data, doesn't prove naps cause dementia.

They also acknowledge inconsistent findings across studies, some of which found longer naps to be more of a problem. The takeaway, per Neuroscience News, is that there is likely a complex "bidirectional" relationship between daytime sleepiness and neurodegeneration, with dementia disrupting regions of the brain that control sleep and wakefulness.

The authors of the study, published in the Journal of Gerontology: Medical Sciences, stress that shifts in napping habits may serve as an early warning sign.

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