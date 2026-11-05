Idaho Voters Choose Official State Gun

(This content was created with the help of AI.) A gun is set to join the huckleberry, the mountain bluebird, and the potato on the list of Idaho's state symbols.

Voters on Tuesday selected the Winchester Model 1873 as Idaho's official state gun, choosing the lever-action rifle—long nicknamed "the Gun That Won the West"—from six contenders, the Washington Post reports.

According to unofficial results, it took around 31% of the vote, with around 25% for the runner-up, the Winchester Model 1894. The Idaho Statesman notes that the rifle's silhouette will be familiar to anyone who has watched Westerns, including the 1950 Jimmy Stewart movie Winchester '73.

The move, pushed by Idaho House Majority Leader Jason Monks, comes in a state where an estimated 60% of households have firearms.

Monks, who selected the six options, told the Idaho Statesman last month that he came up with the initiative to mark the country's 250th anniversary.

"Obviously, without guns, there would be no America," he said. "We'd still be a British colony." State lawmakers will have to pass a bill before the designation becomes official.

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Monks said he hoped putting the question on the ballot would boost turnout, though only 70% of voters cast votes for a state gun, the lowest of any of the measures on the ballot this year, the Idaho Capital Sun reports.

More than 97% of voters cast ballots on a measure to repeal the state's near-total abortion ban, which failed, and a constitutional amendment to make English the state's official language, which passed.

At least 10 other states have official firearms, including Texas with the Colt Walker revolver and Missouri with the Hawken rifle. In 2011, Utah was the first state to choose one.

It picked the Colt M1911 pistol, which was also on the Idaho ballot.

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