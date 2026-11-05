Report: Serial Rapist Brothers Paid Writers to Attack Victims

Oren and Tal Alexander speak at a panel at the Rockstars of Real Estate Event in New York., on Sept. 3, 2013. ©Photo by Amy Sussman/Invision for DETAILS Magazine/AP Images, File

(This content was created with the help of AI.) The Alexander brothers didn't just fight their sex-trafficking case in court: Documents suggest they quietly paid for backup online.

Records reviewed by the New York Times show representatives for brothers Oren, Alon, and Tal Alexander—sentenced to 30 years each last week for what a judge described as "monstrous" conduct—shelled out at least $25,000 to two writers who produced content casting doubt on women accusing them of rape.

Victims have long alleged harassment campaigns, including "paid-for content," per the Real Deal. A website linked to the brothers previously published photos of the victims, trying to shame and blame them.

The brothers' publicist, Juda Engelmayer, confirmed they engaged in a paid campaign for sympathetic coverage, saying it was "perfectly legitimate" to "get journalists and legal commentators interested in examining" the case, per the Times.

Engelmayer, who has represented Harvey Weinstein and Sean "Diddy" Combs, acknowledged paying writer Daniel Mael and said a lawyer for the brothers paid a second writer, Frank Parlato, who'd suggested the first woman to sue the brothers was trying to extort them.

Both men insist their coverage was independent; Parlato called himself objective, and Mael described a "modest financial contribution" for reporting costs.

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