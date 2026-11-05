Bad News for Italian Chef Who Balked at Pineapple Pizza

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(This content was created with the help of AI.) An Italian chef's hard line on pineapple pizza has cost him a job, and now an unfair-dismissal case.

Australia's Fair Work Commission has rejected Davide Tamburella's insistence that he was terminated unjustly in May from La Costa, a now-closed Brisbane restaurant, after he was said to have repeatedly refused customer requests for ham-and-pineapple pizza, per the Guardian.

Tamburella argued the topping was "an insult to his culture" and claimed his termination was partly related to a workplace injury to his hand. Other reasons for his firing included "acknowledged use of inappropriate language and escalation of the situation during service," reports the London Times.

Commissioner Jennifer Hunt dismissed his application as late and lacking "exceptional circumstances." Tamburella's boss, Elliot Ingram, testified that the chef's latest refusal came during a $15,000 function and that, while pineapple wasn't his own preference, he'd learned to "pick your battles," per the Guardian.

The BBC notes that Queensland, where the restaurant was located, "is considered Australia's pineapple heartland." La Costa shuttered in July when its lease came to an end.

Tamburella, for his part, now works at another Italian restaurant—one that appears to leave pineapple off the menu entirely.

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