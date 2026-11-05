Director Was Perhaps Most Famous for a Film He Disowned

A screenshot from the movie's trailer. ©YouTube

(This content was created with the help of AI.) Tinto Brass, the Italian director whose name became synonymous with 1979's scandal-plagued Caligula, has died at 93, his family told Italian media.

Though he made more than two dozen films and twice won major honors at the Venice Film Festival, Brass remained most closely tied to the epic about Rome's unhinged ruler—a project he eventually disowned, Rolling Stone reports.

Screenwriter Gore Vidal did the same, Deadline reports.

Brass, born Giovanni Brass in Milan in 1933, came from an artistic Venetian family and trained in law before turning to film, working with Federico Fellini and Roberto Rossellini early on.

He shifted into erotica and political satire with Salon Kitty, which led Penthouse founder Bob Guccione to tap him for Caligula, which was later recut with explicit sex scenes over Brass' objections, Variety reports.

He continued directing into the 2000s before a suspected cerebral hemorrhage in 2010 ended his career. He is survived by his wife and two children.

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