Met Gala Trades Controversy for the Very Ordinary

The Metropolitan Museum of Art on March 19, 2013, in New York. ©AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File

(This content was created with the help of AI.) The Met is trading a lightning rod for Levi's. The New York Times reports that after shelving a planned 2027 Costume Institute exhibition centered on designer John Galliano, the Metropolitan Museum of Art has rushed to line up a new theme built around the most basic of basics: jeans, white T-shirts, puffer jackets, even paper and Bubble Wrap.

Titled "extraOrdinary: Fashion and the Poetics of the Everyday," the show will open May 9 and anchor the 2027 Met Gala, shifting the focus from a controversial personality to what curator Andrew Bolton calls questions of "value and consumption and resourcefulness."

The reset follows donor backlash over Galliano's history of antisemitic remarks and fresh scrutiny of Vogue chief Anna Wintour, a Met power broker whose support for him raised concerns about donor sway over programming.

"I had no Plan B, to be honest," Bolton said of the original theme's cancellation, per the AP. "There wasn't another exhibition already researched and ready to go." Expect about 200-230 pieces, from Brooke Shields' Calvin Klein jeans to luxe twists on workwear—and a likely debate over when "everyday" clothes become inaccessible status objects.

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