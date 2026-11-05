Russell Brand Convicted of Rape, Faces Prison

Comedian and actor Russell Brand arrives at Southwark Crown Court in London, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026, where he is charged with counts of rape and sexual assault against six women. ©AP Photo/Thomas Krych

(This content was created with the help of AI.) A London jury on Thursday convicted actor and comedian Russell Brand of rape and sexual assault charges tied to incidents involving multiple women between 1999 and 2009, reports the New York Times.

The 51-year-old was immediately taken into custody, per the AP. Judge Joel Bennathan denied Brand bail and said he faces a "significant" prison term at Monday's sentencing.

Rape in Britain carries a possible life sentence, though far shorter terms are more typical. Brand was convicted of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault.

The jury acquitted him of two rape charges and one count of attempted indecent assault.

Police say they've also referred two further rape allegations to prosecutors, per the BBC.

Brand testified that he "misused" his celebrity for sex but insisted everything was consensual. His wife, Laura, was the only defense witness to appear in person.

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