Fire Rips Through NYC Home, Killing 6

FDNY and officials work the scene of a deadly fire on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026, in the Sunset Park section of the Brooklyn borough of New York. ©AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

(This content was created with the help of AI.) A fast-moving overnight blaze in Brooklyn left six people dead and seven injured after tearing through a two-story home in Sunset Park, authorities say.

Firefighters were called just after 2am Thursday and needed nearly three hours and more than 230 emergency responders to get the three-alarm fire under control, reports the New York Times.

Four people died at the scene; two others succumbed to critical injuries at a Brooklyn hospital. Three firefighters were hurt but are expected to recover.

Neighbors were held back, per NBC New York, which describes "giant flames flowing out of second story windows." Investigators are probing the cause and examining a lithium-ion battery found at the home, though it's not yet clear if it played a role, per ABC News.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani called the fire "devastating" and pointed to a sharp rise in e-bike-related fires—more than 400 this year. Just a week ago, four family members perished in an apartment fire in the Bronx, believed to be linked to an e-bike battery.

New York City warns residents against storing the devices indoors.

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