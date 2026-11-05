Amazon Drops Grubhub, Delivers Uber Eats With Prime

In this Nov. 6, 2019, file photo, a restaurant advertises Uber Eats in Miami. ©AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, file

(This content was created with the help of AI.) Amazon is shuffling its food-delivery deck, dropping Grubhub and dealing in Uber Eats for Prime members in the US.

Under the new arrangement, Prime users can order from Uber Eats directly on Amazon's site and shopping app without creating an Uber account, reports TechCrunch, and they'll skip delivery fees on orders above $25.

The move builds on existing ties between Amazon and Uber, which already work together on cloud services, Zoox robotaxis, and Uber Eats integration with Alexa. To jump-start adoption, Prime members get $20 off their first two Uber Eats orders of $25 or more during the first two weeks starting Thursday, notes USA Today.

The shift ends a once-expansive Grubhub partnership that included free Grubhub+ for Prime members.

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