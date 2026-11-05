Wendy's on Unsolicited $1.4B Takeover Bid: Thanks, Nope.

This Feb. 23, 2018, file photo shows a Wendy's restaurant in Pittsburgh. ©AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File

(This content was created with the help of AI.) Wendy's isn't biting. The fast-food chain said its board unanimously shot down a $1.4 billion unsolicited takeover bid from Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund Management, which offered $7.35 per share in cash, reports the Wall Street Journal.

Wendy's also moved to shield itself from any future hostile attempts, notes CNBC, with the adoption of a shareholder rights plan, aka "poison pill." The board said that it's standing behind new CEO Bob Wright and his turnaround plan, calling the early results encouraging.

"Our confidence rests firmly in Bob Wright's proven track record," board chair Art Winkleblack said in a statement. Investors seemed unimpressed by the drama: Wendy's shares were down about 1% in premarket trading.

CNBC notes that Peltz and Wendy's go way back, and that the activist investor even bought the burger chain in 2008 before later selling it.

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