Private Flights Aren't as Great as You Think

A marshal signals to a charter plane at Godman Army Airfield in Fort Knox, Ky., on March 20, 2026. ©AP Photo/Jon Cherry

(This content was created with the help of AI.) For fliers who assume a smaller jet buys the same level of safety as a big airline, the Wall Street Journal lays out why that's not the case.

Citing federal data, it reports that US private charter operators have logged a higher accident rate than airlines every year since at least 2015; in 2024, the rate was five times higher, with airlines recording no fatal crashes that year.

Sunday's Learjet crash in Palm Beach County, Fla., that killed nine people has renewed focus on what rules do—and don't—apply to charters.

Reporter Andrew Tangel explains that charter pilots can fly with far fewer hours than airline pilots, face no mandatory retirement age, and often operate without certified flight dispatchers to help them assess risks like storms.

Safety practices can vary widely, and experts say thin margins and paying customers can subtly pressure operators to launch flights in questionable conditions. Many charter planes also aren't required to carry both cockpit voice and flight data recorders.

For a clear breakdown of how private and commercial standards diverge, go read the full piece at the Wall Street Journal.

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