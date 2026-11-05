Unfortunate World Record: 53 Red Cards in One Game

A scene from Sunday's match. ©YouTube/The Independent

(This content was created with the help of AI.) Youth soccer in Brazil just logged an eye-popping world record: 53 red cards in a single match.

The first leg of an under-20 state championship semifinal match between Uberlândia and Mamoré imploded in stoppage time Sunday after Mamoré scored to lock in a 3–1 win, the Telegraph reports.

A goal celebration allegedly featuring taunts toward the Uberlândia bench sparked a bench-clearing fight, with players, coaches, staffers, and even ball boys trading punches and kicks, per the referee's report.

In all, 43 players, eight coaching staff, and two club officials were dismissed—24 from Uberlandia and 29 from Mamoré—shattering the previous Guinness World Record of 36 reds in a 2011 Argentine fifth-division game.

Tensions had been building early in the second half, when referee Fernando Patrick Drosghic Modesto gave a second yellow card to an Uberlândia player. Staff members allegedly rushed the field and threatened to kill the referee, prompting a 40-minute suspension.

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Soon after the restart, two players were sent off, with one accused of punching another. After the brawl, the Mamoré team was accused of vandalizing their dressing room, while an Uberlândia staffer allegedly hurled the rival team's gear into a ditch.

A police report was filed in regard to the threats and vandalism. With tensions now cooled, Uberlandia on Wednesday forfeited the second leg of the semifinal in what it called a "gesture of fair play" because Mamoré no longer had enough eligible players to take the field, reports Al Jazeera.

Mamoré now advances to the tournament final.

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