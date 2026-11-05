Rape Claims Derail Popular British Reality Show

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(This content was created with the help of AI.) Channel 4 has called time on one of its biggest reality franchises, scrapping Married at First Sight UK after a BBC Panorama probe exposed serious sexual-assault allegations involving three women on the show.

Channel 4 CEO Priya Dogra said the series' budget will be redirected into new programs and repeated her apology to the women for the "distress" they've experienced, per the BBC and Independent.

An external review found that welfare procedures on the show broadly met industry rules but weren't always fully followed, and it recommended further safeguards.

A separate review concluded that the series could continue with changes, with suggestions including surveillance cameras, panic buttons in couples' apartments, and initially separate bedrooms during filming, until a couple "opts in," per Deadline.

Dogra, however, said implementing such tweaks raised "fundamental questions" about a format she believes has "run its course" after a decade. Episodes have been pulled from streaming, a huge sponsor has walked away, and regulator Ofcom is investigating.

A male cast member was arrested in June on suspicion of rape, per the BBC.

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