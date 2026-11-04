Democrats Take the Reins With 2 Clear Goals

The chamber of the House of Representatives is seen at the Capitol in Washington, Feb. 28, 2022. ©AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

(This content was created with the help of AI.) Democrats are poised to run Capitol Hill with a two-track mission: investigate President Trump while also delivering relief on the cost of living.

NBC News flags the House Democrats who will be at the front of the pack when it comes to any investigations: California Rep. Robert Garcia, who is set to become Oversight Committee chairman and wrote "LAWYER UP" on X as the election results came in, and Maryland Rep.

Jamie Raskin, who is poised to become Judiciary Committee chairman.

Garcia has detailed potential areas to probe, including "Trump family corruption," alleged ICE abuses, Jeffrey Epstein, and "corporate corruption"; Raskin's Judiciary Committee is eyeing Trump's pardons, the sale of early access to Trump's Truth Social posts, and "corrupt" media consolidation, a nod to the Paramount Skydance merger with Warner Bros.

Discovery. Fox News suggests Dems will be ready to hit the ground running, reporting they "have spent months laying the groundwork for this moment, mapping out investigations and sending document requests that could be followed by subpoenas once they take control of congressional committees." Indeed, ahead of the election, Garcia told Punchbowl News, "We're not starting from scratch here."

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