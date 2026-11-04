Musk's Midterms Spending Spree Ends in Costly Defeat

President Trump, right, is seen with Elon Musk on Oct. 8 in Washington. ©AP photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

(This content was created with the help of AI.) Elon Musk poured nearly half a billion dollars into the midterms and came up mostly empty-handed.

The tech billionaire and prominent GOP donor spent about $446 million backing Republican candidates nationwide, including more than $200 million in Texas, but key picks such as Ken Paxton in the Texas Senate race and Vivek Ramaswamy in Ohio's governor's race lost, per Politico.

In the Lone Star State, Democrat Gina Hinojosa's upset win over Gov. Greg Abbott for the governor's seat now clouds Musk's ambitions for a sweeping expansion of data centers in the state.

Musk tried to spin the moment on X, joking about "data centers in space" and quipping that his "election-interfering space lasers didn't work this time." Per NBC News, Democrat James Talarico, who beat Paxton for a Senate seat, mentioned Musk in his victory speech, framing his campaign as a "David vs. Goliath" fight, with Musk, Trump, and other DC elite serving as Goliath.

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Politico notes that the SpaceX CEO's campaign spend is the most that an individual who wasn't running themselves has ever forked over in a US election; the Guardian shows Musk's campaign spending in a visual format here.

With Democrats now in charge of Congress, some in the party are signaling they want tech leaders like Musk hauled in for hearings.

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