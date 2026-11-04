Trump Dishes Out the Blame

President Donald Trump after speaking in front of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Washington. ©AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

(This content was created with the help of AI.) Republicans' midterm drubbing? President Trump has some thoughts. In late-night interviews and on social media, the president began assigning blame for his party's rout—among them, that he wasn't on the ballot.

Some targets:

Iran: The war "was a piece of it," President Trump conceded in a Tuesday night interview with the Wall Street Journal—though he insisted he doesn't regret launching the war earlier this year.

"I don't think about it. I did the right thing. I would have done it again."

Fox News: Trump started taking the network to task on Truth Social early in the night, critiquing everything from Jessica Tarlov's voice to the Fox News Poll and Fox News' sagging ratings, which he blamed on the network "spending too much time covering the Trump Deranged Dumocrats!" He then wrote more forcefully, "FoxNews bears responsibility for these losses by constantly and consistently putting on the Dumocrat opposition, and worse." But as CNN notes, he ended the evening "on the phone with Fox's anchors—underscoring just how much he relies on the network's platform, even as he rails against its coverage."

Trump started taking the network to task on Truth Social early in the night, critiquing everything from Jessica Tarlov's voice to the Fox News Poll and Fox News' sagging ratings, which he blamed on the network "spending too much time covering the Trump Deranged Dumocrats!" He then wrote more forcefully, "FoxNews bears responsibility for these losses by constantly and consistently putting on the Dumocrat opposition, and worse." But as CNN notes, he ended the evening "on the phone with Fox's anchors—underscoring just how much he relies on the network's platform, even as he rails against its coverage." Or not Iran exactly: In that Fox News interview, Trump said, "I don't think it's the war, I think it's the gas prices," per Business Insider.

"People agree with what I'm doing in Iran, but they really, probably weren't willing to do the short-term consequence of paying more for gasoline."

"No matter how good the president is, you lose," Trump said. "I don't know why. Nobody's explained that."

More From Newser