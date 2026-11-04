Abdul El-Sayed Wins Michigan, Will Be First Muslim US Senator

Abdul El-Sayed speaks at an election night event early Wednesday in Detroit. ©AP photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

(This content was created with the help of AI.) Abdul El-Sayed just turned a swing-state experiment into a milestone. The 42-year-old doctor and progressive won Michigan's US Senate contest over Republican Mike Rogers, becoming the first Muslim senator in the nation and padding Democrats' newly expanded majority after surprise wins in Texas, Kansas, and South Carolina, reports the Guardian.

El-Sayed, who toppled establishment favorite Haley Stevens in the primary, ran on Medicare for All and ending US military aid to Israel, drawing roughly $30 million in opposition spending from AIPAC's super PAC.

"You took a chance on the unlikeliest of candidates," El-Sayed told an audience in Detroit early Wednesday, per the AP.

"Thank you. This is all yours." The BBC notes that the Michigan Senate race was among the tightest in the US. President Trump had labeled El-Sayed a "communist" and "jihadist" as Rogers, once tightly aligned with Trump, struggled to shed that image late in the race, per the Guardian.

In his victory speech, El-Sayed framed his win as a rebuttal to Islamophobic attacks and said voters chose investment in domestic needs over war abroad.

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