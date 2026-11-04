Roommate Who Survived Idaho Massacre: I'm in Hiding

FILE - Media gets set up outside the Ada County Courthouse for the Bryan Kohberger sentencing, July 23, 2025, in Boise, Idaho. ©AP Photo/Drew Nash

(This content was created with the help of AI.) Nearly four years after the University of Idaho murders, the survivor who crossed paths with the killer in the hallway says she's still living in hiding, People reports.

In a new court filing, eyewitness Dylan Mortensen says she and her family have relocated nine times since the 2022 stabbings, describing a life of aliases, harassment, and fear tied to conspiracy theories about the case.

Mortensen is asking a judge to let her face be blurred in previously unreleased police bodycam footage that a court has ordered made public.

She says strangers have sent messages accusing her of involvement in her friends' killings and threatening to find her, with one message expressing hope that she would be stabbed.

A Nov. 10 hearing will determine whether the footage can be released without clearly showing her face. Mortensen and one other roommate were not harmed in the massacre, the AP reports.

More From Newser