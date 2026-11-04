Authorities Reveal What Happened in College Climbers' Deaths

This photo provided by Colorado Mountain College on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026, shows an aerial view of the college's Leadville campus near the Colorado Rockies in Lake County, Colo., Feb. 27, 2025. ©Benjamin Suddendorf/Colorado Mountain College via AP

(This content was created with the help of AI.) Two Colorado college climbers killed in the Rockies died instantly from a fall caused by anchor failure, not the raging snowstorm that complicated the search for them, the Colorado Sun reports.

Autopsies found both 19-year-old Kaden Matsuda and 20-year-old Jackson Donlon suffered multiple blunt-force injuries after plunging a "substantial" distance from West Apostle Mountain in Chaffee County last Wednesday, authorities said.

Investigators say Donlon had begun rappelling from a primary rock anchor, backed up by a piton and a secondary anchor, with Matsuda clipped into the same system, when the anchor "catastrophically" failed for reasons that remain unclear.

The sheriff emphasized the pair were well-prepared and that, unlike in many fatal backcountry accidents, investigators did not identify any clear mistakes in their planning or gear.

The snowstorm is not considered a direct factor in their deaths, the AP reports.

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